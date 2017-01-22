Journalist George Krimsky, who covered Manson arrest, dies

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2009 file photo, journalist and author George Krimsky is interviewed by The Associated Press at his home in Washington, Conn. Krimsky, who covered Charles Manson's arrest, the Lebanese civil war and dissident activity in the Soviet Union and later co-founded a center for international journalists, has died at age 75. Krimsky, who lived in Washington with his wife of 46 years, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after a yearlong battle with lung cancer, his family said Saturday. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
WASHINGTON, Conn. (AP) – A journalist and author who covered Charles Manson’s arrest, the Lebanese civil war and dissident activities in the Soviet Union and who later wrote about media issues has died in Connecticut. George Krimsky was 75.

His family says he died Friday after a battle with lung cancer.

Krimsky grew up in New York, California and Connecticut. After three years of military service he became a newspaper reporter in Waterbury, Connecticut.

In 1969 he began working for The Associated Press in Los Angeles, where he covered Manson’s arrest following the killings of actress Sharon Tate and several other people and an earthquake in the San Fernando Valley. He later worked for the AP in the Soviet Union and the Middle East.

He left the AP in 1985 to help establish what the International Center became for Journalists in Washington, D.C.

