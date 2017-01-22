Hundreds gather to celebrate Vietnamese New Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gather in Springfield to celebrate the start of the Vietnamese New Year.

A member from the Vietnamese culture association told me, the actual new year is next Friday, but Vietnamese in western Massachusetts are celebrating today, because it was the only time they could get everyone together

More than 600 people of all backgrounds, crowded the Holy Name Social Center to celebrate the Vietnamese New Year. Live performances of cultural music and dance, kept attendees entertained.

Kids even got in on the action, with paint tattoos. You could see hundreds of guests wearing Traditional outfits, and enjoying traditional food.

Phong Nguyen of the Vietnamese culture association told 22News, it’s important for the next generation to carry on this tradition and Springfield’s mayor Domenic Sarno couldn’t agree more.

Sarno, said “Also one thing that is very keen in the celebration, the year of the rooster for the new year. They always honor their seniors, which is near and dear to my heart, and they honor their youth.

Nguyen went on to say, “So we can remind the next generation, don’t forget, this New Year, this is our biggest celebration of the year.”

This event is open to people from all backgrounds. Nguyen said sharing cultural traditions and experiences is important.