Elderly Vermont woman stabbed to death

EAST ARLINGTON, Vermont (WWLP) – Residents of East Arlington, the small Vermont town that was once the home of Norman Rockwell, are tonight gripped with fear.

Police told residents to lock their doors, keep the lights on and report anything suspicious. It’s been like this since an 81 year old woman was stabbed to death in home two weeks ago.

Townspeople attending a community meeting admitted that they’re scared because the killer is still on the loose.

East Arlington is about a 90 minute drive from Franklin County.