Elderly Vermont woman stabbed to death

Police told residents to lock their doors

Sy Becker Published:
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

EAST ARLINGTON, Vermont (WWLP) – Residents of East Arlington, the small Vermont town that was once the home of Norman Rockwell, are tonight gripped with fear.

Police told residents to lock their doors, keep the lights on and report anything suspicious. It’s been like this since an 81 year old woman was stabbed to death in home two weeks ago.

Townspeople attending a community meeting admitted that they’re scared because the killer is still on the loose.

East Arlington is about a 90 minute drive from Franklin County.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s