Computer glitch grounds domestic United Airlines flights

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines says all of its domestic flights are grounded on Sunday because of a computer problem.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the U.S. because of an “IT issue.” It did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.

22News called Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Airport Spokesperson Alyssa Sisic told 22News that three arrivals and one departure have been delayed.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.