Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church celebrates 168th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A historic church in Springfield that’s been a cornerstone within the community, celebrated their anniversary Sunday. 22News spoke with members of the congregation about the significance of the day and their role in the old hill neighborhood.

Song and prayer filled the room of the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church Sunday for its 168th anniversary.

Pastor Angelo Dawson, Bethel AME Church said, “This day means so much to us and we’re just grateful that God has allowed us the opportunity itself to be serving at such a time as this.”

Some congregation members have been a part of the church since they remember.

Nealon Jaynes-Lewis, Bethel AME Church said, “I was born and brought up in this church, baptized, I got married in this church so this church has a lot of history and family history.”

The Bethel AME church is located at 27 Pendleton Avenue.

For 168 years this church has been a staple within the community. Pastor Dawson says as they move forward they will continue to do the same things, providing for the needy and also speaking out against violence.

Dawson also said, “This church stands as a beacon in this city. We have fed the hungry we’ve clothed the naked. The word of God has been preached here.”

Every year the church holds multiple events including an annual anti-violence march through the Mason Square neighborhood.

President Elder Jocelyn Hart Lovelace, Boston Hartford Dist. New England AME told 22News, “We bring greetings from the 24 churches that comprise the Boston Hartford District and I’m just enjoying celebrating the legacy of this congregation, the resilience and certainly and witness in the Springfield community and beyond.”

Now congregation members say it’s about passing down lessons to future generations, and this year they will be focusing on raising donations to put a new roof on the church.