AFC Championship: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing against each other for the 5th time in the NFL postseason; the 3rd time in the AFC Championship game.

The game starts at 6:40 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Live Game Score Updates will be posted here.

This is the 11th AFC Conference Championship game for Coach Bill Belichick and Quarterback Tom Brady; this game is the 6th straight time for the team. The Patriots beat the Stealers in 2 previous conference title games in 2001 and 2004, both were played in Pittsburgh.

In Week 7 of the 2016 NFL Regular Season, the Pats beat the Stealers 27-16. In that game, Steelers star running back Le’Veon Bell finished with 149 yards of total offense and wide receiver Antonio Brown caught 7 passes for 106 yards.

Two big differences between Week 7 and this game: Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who caught a pass from Brady for a 36 yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter, is out with an injury; and Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who did not play in Week 7, is now in.

In NFL history, this is the Steelers 16th AFC Championship game, and this is the Patriots 13th. Pittsburgh, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are the only teams to have more appearances in a conference title game than New England.

Below is the Patriots 2016 NFL Schedule:

POSTSEASON

AFC Divisonal – Houston Texans 16, New England Patriots 34, WIN

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1 – New England Patriots 23, Arizona Cardinals 21, WIN

Week 2 – Miami Dolphins 24, New England Patriots 31, WIN

Week 3 – Houston Texans 0, New England Patriots 27, WIN

Week 4 – Buffalo Bills 16, New England Patriots 0, LOSS

Week 5 – New England Patriots 33, Cleveland Browns 13, WIN

Week 6 – Cincinnati Bengals 17, New England Patriots 35, WIN

Week 7 – New England Patriots 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 16, WIN

Week 8 – New England Patriots 41, Buffalo Bills 25, WIN

Week 9 – BYE WEEK

Week 10 – Seattle Seahawks 31, New England Patriots 24, LOSS

Week 11 – New England Patriots 30 at San Francisco 49ers 17, WIN

Week 12 – New England Patriots 22, New York Jets 17, WIN

Week 13 – Los Angeles Rams 10, New England Patriots 26, WIN

Week 14 – Baltimore Ravens 23, New England Patriots 30, WIN

Week 15 – New England Patriots 16, Denver Broncos 3, WIN

Week 16 – New York Jets 3, New England Patriots 41, WIN

Week 17 – New England Patriots 35, Miami Dolphins 14, WIN

PRESEASON

Week 1 – New Orleans Saints 22, New England Patriots 34, WIN

Week 2 – Chicago Bears 22, New England Patriots 23, WIN

Week 3 – New England Patriots 19, Carolina Panthers 17, WIN

Week 4 – New England Patriots 17, New York Giants 9, LOSS