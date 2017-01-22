A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of western Massachusetts

A Winter Weather Advisory for a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is in effect for Franklin, western Hampden and western Hampshire Counties from 4 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday and Berkshire County from 1 p.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

* Hazard types…freezing rain…sleet…and snow.

* Accumulations…snow and sleet accumulation of up to 1 to 2 inches. Up to quarter to one half inch of ice accretion… highest in the slopes of the Berkshires.

* Timing…while some light wintry mix will break out Monday afternoon, the majority of the storm will be Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

* Impacts…slippery roads and sidewalks. There could be enough of a coating of ice on trees and power lines to cause scattered power outages late Monday night.

* Winds…northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Temperatures…in the lower 30s…rising to the mid 30s early Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow…sleet…or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities…and use caution while driving.