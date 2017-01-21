CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of western Massachusetts residents are questioning where winter is. 22News is working for you with why were feeling these warmer temperatures and when we can feel the cold air again.

The many layers we tend to wear around this time of the year have been for the most part left at home these past couple of days.

For those of us that don’t like the bitter cold of winter, the good news is we are already passed the coldest time of the year which is January 13 to January 19th.

Forecasted high temperatures for today were near 50 degrees. That’s a good 20 degrees above average for this time of the year. Our average high temperature is in the lower 30s.

So where is winter? That cold bitter air? Its way, way up north, almost stuck up there.The jet stream, which is a narrow band of fast moving air currents high up in the atmosphere is bringing up mild air from the south and keeping that air from coming down.

The rest of January is looking like we could see more above average temperatures.

Although there are some indications that we will begin to see some colder weather for February.