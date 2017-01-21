Western Massachusetts residents march in solidarity with D.C. protesters

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Not just in Washington, but here in the western Massachusetts communities of Northampton and Greenfield, thousands of women gathered to voice their viewpoints.

In Northampton, a group estimated to number several thousand gathered at Sheldon field on Old Ferry Road before proceeding to march to city hall for their rally. There were whole families participating in the march.

Kate Godin of Northampton told 22News why she made the trek and attended the rally. She said, “I am here because what’s happening is not okay. The racism the homophobia, the misogyny, it’s not okay. And I want to stand up and show my voice with other people to let the president know it’s not okay.”

Organizers said their march to city hall was especially intended for the elderly and those with disabilities who couldn’t travel to the nation’s capital.

Northampton wasn’t the only western Massachusetts rallying point for women conducting solidarity gatherings with the women who went to Washington.

The Franklin county gathering on the Greenfield town common was estimated to number more than 1,000 women and men.

Mary McLintock of Conway was one of the organizers for “the women standing our ground rally.”

She encouraged participants to express their vision for women’s rights and for human rights. The Franklin county rally began at 1:00pm Saturday afternoon, coinciding with the start of the demonstration in the nation’s capital.