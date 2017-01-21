Western Mass women join the march in Washington

(WWLP) – Many thousands of people from around the country took part in the women’s march on Washington, D.C. today.

Just before 1:00 Saturday morning, dozens of western Massachusetts residents boarded a bus bound for Washington, D.C.

They group traveled to join an expected 200,000 women from around the country who took part in the national women’s March on Washington. Marchers gathered at the National Mall with a four-hour rally and March to the Ellipse in back of the White House hoping to catch the new President’s attention.

Ivy Vann of Northampton said “I am going because I see that this election and this Congress’ actions and their promised actions are more of the same.”

The march initially formed as a protest against the presidential election results, organizers say the march is not all about Trump.

Instead, it’s more about the need to expand and protect the rights of all women. On the agenda- equal pay, abortion rights, the environment, and immigration- drawing a sharp contrast from the new President Donald Trump.

She continued to say, “We’ve made huge progress in becoming a more just, equitable society and I don’t want to see that rolled back.”

Despite over 200 arrests in Washington, D.C. during protests Friday night after the inauguration, the hope of those rallying Saturday is for a peaceful dialog. Similar rallies took place in cities across the nation and the world at the same time.