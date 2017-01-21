UMass-Lowell, transit agencies offer free bus ride program

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — UMass-Lowell has launched a free bus ride program that university administrators say will make it easier to get around the region while reducing the school’s carbon footprint.

Under an agreement with both the Lowell and Merrimack Valley regional transit authorities, UMass-Lowell students and employees will be allowed to ride buses for free just by showing their university ID. The university will pick up the tab.

The deal allows students and employees to ride any route in the Lowell Regional Transit Authority system and the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority’s Haverhill-Lawrence-Lowell route.

The goal is to reduce vehicle trips.

Chancellor Jacquie Moloney says the program will allow students to get to and from campus and to take advantage of the region’s businesses and cultural venues.

