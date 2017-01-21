Thousands expected at anti-Trump march on Boston Common

BOSTON (AP) — Thousands of women and other people are converging on Boston Common this weekend to march in protest of Republican President Donald Trump and in solidarity with society’s most vulnerable people.

Saturday’s event is part of a nationwide series of post-inauguration marches and rallies.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Attorney General Maura Healey and other leaders are expected to attend.

The Boston event kicks off with speeches on the Common. The speeches are followed by a mile-long procession that returns to the downtown park.

Organizers say as many as 80,000 participants are expected.