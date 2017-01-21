Springfield opens the doors of new RMV complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Less than two months after renovations began, Springfield’s new Registry of Motor Vehicles complex opens for business Monday morning.

The registry found a new home at a former movie theater building at the Springfield shopping plaza on St. James Avenue.

Drivers who remember the long wait to transact business at the Springfield registry on Liberty Street said that they are impressed with how spacious this new registry appears to be.

Kimberly Hoy of West Springfield told 22News, “We need more space, the RMV is always backed up, we definitely need another location. It’s wonderful to have it.”

The general contractor, Jeffrey O’Connor, was upbeat over completion of the new registry building this quickly. He told 22News, “We started construction in mid-November, it took us about seven weeks for completion and occupancy of the building.”

When the East Springfield location opens its doors on Monday morning, drivers will find all the familiar services waiting for them, from road test appointments to the paperwork they’re long accustomed to. All, hopefully, without too much delay.