Springfield child care center receives grant for its community involvement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Square One is being recognized for its community involvement with a $100,000 check.

The child care center received the Mutual Impact grant by MassMutual Life Insurance Company. The grant money is funded by employee contributions and then matched by the MassMutual Foundation.

Square One provides a range of family-friendly education and support services.

Kristen Allard from Square One told 22News that the grant will support over 1,000 children and their families. She said, “It’s really special to us. It means that we have a good presence in the community, and that more and more folks are on board with our mission and our ability to serve more folks in the community.”

This is the second year that Square One has received a Mutual Impact grant.