Spain sees 500 southern border crossing attempts in a month

Authorities said they registered these entry efforts departing from Spain's North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla

download By Published:
A Syrian refugee man installs a satellite dish on the rooftop of his shelter at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Over 62,000 refugees and migrants are stranded in Greece after a series of Balkan border closures and a European Union deal with Turkey to stop migrant flows.(AP Photo/Muhammed Muheisen)
A Syrian refugee man installs a satellite dish on the rooftop of his shelter at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Over 62,000 refugees and migrants are stranded in Greece after a series of Balkan border closures and a European Union deal with Turkey to stop migrant flows.(AP Photo/Muhammed Muheisen)

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say migrants have attempted close to 500 illegal border crossings in just one month by trying to hide on passenger and cargo boats landing on its southern coast.

Authorities said Saturday they had registered these entry efforts departing from Spain’s North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, after a monthlong police operation last year aimed to reduce the number of stowaway migrants setting foot on mainland Spanish ports like Almeria, Malaga and Motril.

Increased patrols along both docks and boats yielded almost 500 migrants trying to clandestinely bridge the Strait of Gibraltar, mostly minors dangerously hidden inside trucks, cargo or garbage containers set to be off-loaded into Spain.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s