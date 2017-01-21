Overnight I-91 closings in downtown Springfield to begin next week

They will take close every night of the work week indefinitely

Sy Becker Published:
Copyright MGNonline
Copyright MGNonline

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Be prepared for some overnight I-91 downtown Springfield improvements that may affect your early morning or late night commute beginning next week.

MassDOT has notified 22News that beginning Monday night, be prepared for the closing of portions of East Columbus Avenue and State Street in addition to West Columbus avenue closed from I-291 to Gridiron Street.

Be prepared for these closures every night of the work week indefinitely. This will permit demolition crews to go about their work safely.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s