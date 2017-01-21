Overnight I-91 closings in downtown Springfield to begin next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Be prepared for some overnight I-91 downtown Springfield improvements that may affect your early morning or late night commute beginning next week.

MassDOT has notified 22News that beginning Monday night, be prepared for the closing of portions of East Columbus Avenue and State Street in addition to West Columbus avenue closed from I-291 to Gridiron Street.

Be prepared for these closures every night of the work week indefinitely. This will permit demolition crews to go about their work safely.