One in custody from Chicopee home invasion

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police continue their manhunt tonight for a second suspect in what police describe as a violent home invasion this weekend at 555 Montgomery Street.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk told 22News two men forced their way into the home.

The two suspects initially knocked on the door to get the homeowner’s attention, then showed a bogus badge before they forced their way into the house.

Officers were able to track down, 23 year old, Dequan Mohammed crawling in the woods off Montgomery Street.

A state police dog then located the handgun that reportedly was used to fire one shot inside the house.

No one was hurt. Mohammed is being held at the Chicopee police lock up until his court date on Monday.