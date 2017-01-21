One in custody from Chicopee home invasion

Officers were able to track down 23 year old Dequan Mohammed

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police continue their manhunt tonight for a second suspect in what police describe as a violent home invasion this weekend at 555 Montgomery Street.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk told 22News two men forced their way into the home.

The two suspects initially knocked on the door to get the homeowner’s attention, then showed a bogus badge before they forced their way into the house.

Officers were able to track down, 23 year old, Dequan Mohammed crawling in the woods off Montgomery Street.

A state police dog then located the handgun that reportedly was used to fire one shot inside the house.

No one was hurt. Mohammed is being held at the Chicopee police lock up until his court date on Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s