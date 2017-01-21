Home fire on Dunmoreland Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A multi-family home on Dunmoreland Street in Springfield’s Upper Hill neighborhood is on fire.

Firefighters were called to the area at about 3:45PM Saturday after callers reported seeing thick black smoke.

22News crews arrived minutes later to confirm that thick smoke and flames shooting out of the side of the home at 16 Dunmoreland Street in Springfield.

By 4:30PM, the fire was mostly under control. We have placed a call for information to the Springfield Fire Department. It’s not clear if anyone was home at the time of the fire or if anyone was hurt or has been made homeless.

