Mexican President Pena Nieto, Trump have phone conversation

Trump has promised to build a wall along the U.S. southern border and make Mexico pay for it

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2016 file photo, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, left, and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shake hands after a joint statement at Los Pinos, the presidential official residence, in Mexico City. Before his swearing-in, Trump has already hurt Mexico's economy by pressuring automakers to shift factories out of Mexico and amid an uncertain economic outlook, the peso has plunged to all-time lows against the U.S. dollar. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says President Enrique Pena Nieto has spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump.

A statement issued Saturday says the two leaders’ conversation happened in the morning.

It said Pena Nieto congratulated Trump on his inauguration and expressed willingness to work for the benefit of both countries “with a focus on respect for the sovereignty of both nations and shared responsibility.”

Pena Nieto also reiterated his interest in maintaining dialogue. A high-level Mexican delegation is scheduled to hold talks with Trump administration officials in Washington Jan. 25-26.

Trump has promised to build a wall along the United States’ southern border and make Mexico pay for it. He has also threatened some companies with a border tariff on products manufactured in Mexico and exported to the United States.

