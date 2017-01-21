Massachusetts State Trooper delivers baby on Mass Pike

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a Massachusetts State Trooper helped deliver a baby in a car on the Mass Pike’s breakdown lane in Blandford.

State Trooper Carlos Nunez spotted a vehicle in the breakdown lane while out on patrol. He pulled over to assist, assuming that the vehicle was somehow disabled.

Instead, the car’s occupants told the Trooper that the woman in the back seat was in labor. Trooper Nunez called for an ambulance on his radio, but then determined that he would have to deliver the baby himself.

The woman gave birth a short time later. Trooper Nunez looked after the mother and child, until Westfield EMS arrived and brought the mother and child to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.