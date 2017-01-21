Home’s display shows Trump hanging by noose

(CNN/WXIX) – One after another, after another; all of the drivers hit their brakes in the same spot on College Park Drive in Crestview Hills.

“Everybody’s just whispering. They don’t really want to confront him, but obviously everybody in the neighborhood keeps stopping and looking at it,” said John Hudson, a neighbor.

Everyone is looking at a display showing President Donald Trump hanging next to two inverted American flags, and sits above the words inspired by a video made public on the campaign trail.

Ken Blair, a retired school teacher, put up the exhibit. He said, “He is being hung. This is a lynching of Donald Trump. It happened two minutes after he was sworn in because that’s what he deserves. This is what traitors deserve.”

(The neighborhood’s talking right now.) Blair replied, “That was my intent.” He said the display is meant to support a molested family member and other sexually assaulted women.

(Do you at all find this at all offensive the way this is displayed?) He replied, “Absolutely not. A presidential quote is presidential, right? So, this word now is the American presidential lexicon, right?”

Neighbors have stepped outside to get a look, others have stopped to snap a picture. It has become the talk of this northern Kentucky community.

Hudson said, “It doesn’t matter what side you’re on. You’re disgracing the flag and you’re hanging somebody. There’s kids in this neighborhood. My nephew’s right here and they’re seeing somebody being hung that’s now our president.”

Blair said he had a quote from Abraham Lincoln displayed a few weeks ago, claiming neighbors found no issue with it. “I think it’s quite ironic that my neighbors had no problem with one president’s quote but then their president’s quote seemed to not suit them.”