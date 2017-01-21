Dutch military police detain 7 suspects in diamond heist

By Published: Updated:
diamonds

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch military police have detained seven people in Amsterdam and Valencia suspected of involvement in a multimillion-euro (dollar) diamond heist nearly 12 years ago.

In a statement, the Royal Marechaussee police say the five men and two women were detained Friday and Saturday on suspicion of involvement in the armed robbery and money laundering.

On Feb. 25, 2005, armed robbers hijacked an armored car at a secure area of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and made off with diamonds worth more than $72 million. Part of the loot was quickly recovered from a getaway car, but the Marechaussee says diamonds worth $43 million remain missing.

Police say the seven suspects, all Dutch nationals, were tracked down based on an investigation of new information.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s