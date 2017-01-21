Celebration of life event held for four young car crash victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four Springfield teenagers who were tragically killed in a car crash Tuesday were remembered on Saturday.

A Celebration of Life event was held Saturday at the YMCA in downtown Springfield, for the four young victims killed in a car crash Tuesday.

Adrianna’s mother, Zulaika Hernandez, told 22News, “They were about school, cheerleading, hanging out with friends, studying, being with each other. If they weren’t at Brenda’s, they were at my house.”

Hernandez remembered the close bond her daughter and 17-year-old Katrina Maisonet-Jones shared. She said, “Remembering who they were. They were rambunctious, they didn’t stop, they were always smiling and joking.”

The girls, including 18-year-old Cassidy Spence, were set to graduate from Springfield’s Central High School this summer.

Cassidy and Katrina both planned to go to college, and Adrianna enlisted in the army. Adrianna was Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez’ niece. A city leader, now leading his family out of grief.

Gomez told 22News, “I think all of us are putting our faith first and trying to get through it as a family, then as a community, and then as a city. Adrianna and the rest of them will never be forgotten. Adrianna was definitely a person in my family, she will live in our hearts forever.”

Gomez said Adriana was the pillar of the family.

20 year old Andrew Savage was also killed.

Springfield Police Sergeant John Delaney said the Jeep Grand Cherokee the group was riding was stolen. He said the driver had been traveling at about 60 miles per hour before losing control and striking a tree. The driver remains in critical condition.

Before the accident, Adrianna was hanging out at Katrina’s house. Katrina’s mom, Brenda Maisonet, remembers their last exchange. She told 22News, “When they left, all I heard was, ‘bye mom, were leaving. We’ll be back.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t come home late.’ ‘Yeah, we love you.’ That’s the last thing from the girls. I miss my babies.”

An unbreakable bond shared between two girls, now passed to their mothers.

Maisonet noted, “They loved each other and they loved us and we love them. That’s what going to keep us together. The love.”

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will go towards helping the families with funeral cost.