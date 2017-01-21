Blast in camp for displaced Syrians near Jordan kills 4

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 22, 2016 file photo, Syrians walk through the Ruqban refugee camp in Jordan's northeast border with Syria. An official says Jordan will permit regular aid drops by crane to Syrian refugees stranded on its sealed border. The comments by government spokesman Mohammed Momani signaled an apparent shift in Jordan’s position in talks with international aid agencies over access to the displaced. (AP Photo/Abu Adel, File)
BEIRUT (AP) — A resident and an opposition monitoring group say an explosion has rocked a camp for displaced Syrians on the border with Jordan, killing at least four.

Badr Abu Sultan, a resident of the Rukban camp, says a suspected car bomb in a local market caused the powerful explosion Saturday. Abu Sultan said two men, a woman and a child were killed and at least 12 were wounded.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported a suspected car bomb killed four.

The camp houses a local militia targeted in the past by rival factions in Syria’s war.

Jordan has been on edge since a car bomb attack last year launched from Rukban killed seven Jordanian border guards. Jordan then sealed the border, cutting off aid to 75,000 Syrians there.

 

