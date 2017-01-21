Black tie gala honors Springfield minority owned businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a black tie gala in Springfield to honor the outstanding work of Black Business owners in Pioneer Valley.

The Association of Black Business and Professional honored 5 businesses, one of those entrepreneurs is a 12 year old girl from Springfield.

It was a night of music, celebration and recognition, as Black history month kicked off early in Springfield.

The Association of Black Business and Professionals, held their first Black Tie Gala at the Carriage House in Forest Park. The event was to honor black business owners and their accomplishments in the community.

Raymond Berry of the White Lion Brewery, said, “I think that they recognize the commitment that a company has, not even for the craft beer conversation, but the city of Springfield.”

Berry who was recognized, is the owner of White Lion Beer, Springfield’s first craft beer.

Another honoree is 12 year old Marli Chai Turner from Springfield. Marli started her own modeling agency at just nine years old.

Turner said, “We do more than modeling here. There’s a lot of girls who do dancing. Some of them sing. Some of them act and a lot of them of model. All of them model. And there’s boys and girls, so it’s for both.”

The Association of Black Business and Professionals also discussed their vision for 2017.

Victoria Rowe from the Association of Black Businesses and Professionals said, “Reinvesting in the Black community. Supporting our black businesses. Supporting each other. Tonight were here to energize people on that notion.”

The goal of the Association of Black Business and Professionals is promote and sustain small minority owned businesses.