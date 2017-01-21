2 wounded in shooting during Puerto Rico street festival

The four-day music and art festival draws thousands of visitors from across Puerto Rico and abroad

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say a shooting during a crowded street festival has wounded two men and prompted the evacuation of partygoers from San Juan’s historic district.

U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said Saturday that a Coast Guard petty officer was among the two people shot Friday night outside a bar during the popular San Sebastian Street Festival. The four-day music and art festival draws thousands of visitors from across Puerto Rico and abroad.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz ordered bars and other businesses closed and authorities evacuated of festival goers from the mile-square colonial zone.

 

