WMass lawmakers look ahead to Baker’s State of the Commonwealth address

BOSTON (WWLP) – Republican Governor Charlie Baker is entering his third year in office and is set to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address on Tuesday. Spencer state Representative Republican Donald Berthiaume told 22News he wants to hear specifics of Baker’s plan for local aid and the heroin and prescription drug crisis.

He said, “The opiate crisis which is still ongoing and doesn’t seem to be getting any better, so hopefully he touches on those two. I can say he’s a great guy and doing a fantastic job for the Commonwealth.”

Baker’s address will take place here at the State House in Boston on Tuesday night. It’s a chance for the governor to give you and state lawmakers insights into his political agenda for 2017.

Some Democratic state lawmakers have criticized Governor Baker for focusing too much on Boston’s public transportation system, and not enough on the issues facing other regions of the state.

“With all things, I think there’s more room for improvement and I’d like to see more resources coming out to western Massachusetts,” said state Representative Michael Finn (D-West Springfield).

House and Senate lawmakers are also keeping a close eye on Governor Baker’s budget proposal, which is due the day after the State of the Commonwealth.

22News will be streaming the State of the Commonwealth address live on air and online.