When the Patriots win, local businesses win

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots are getting ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game Sunday night, and local businesses are getting ready to provide fans with what they need to enjoy the game.

This is the sixth straight season that the Patriots have played in the AFC Championship, and that can mean big bucks for some local stores and restaurants. At Sportstuff at the “X” in Springfield, the rush will come after the big game on Sunday. That is when the shirts and hats that Patriots fans are craving will be delivered. But it all depends upon who wins.

“They’re looking for items right now, but they’re waiting for if win stuff. So in other words, if they don’t win, they don’t come back in and buy something else. We got to make sure they go down and really score some points this week,” Sportstuff owner Dave Trehey said.

From what to wear to what to eat, EB’s in Agawam also has to prepare ahead of time when the Patriots play. Nothing goes better with football than a tasty order of wings!

“Since everything is hand-cut and hand-breaded, we have to make sure we are on top of it, especially with a big game on Sunday. So we’ll be ready!” EB’s operations manager Matt Canata said.

The Patriots are also ready! Kickoff is set for 6:40 Sunday night. Don’t forget to let us know if you’re going to the game, and even if you’re not, show us how you’re getting ready- send your photos to 22News by e-mailing reportit@wwlp.com.