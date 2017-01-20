West Springfield man arrested for allegedly stealing blood test strips from CVS

Suffield, Conn. (WWLP) -Police in Suffield, Connecticut, have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing more than $1,400 worth of blood test strips back last summer.

According to a news release from the Suffield Police Department, 24 year-old Gavin Walker, of West Springfield, was arrested on Thursday.

Police said that suspects entered the CVS in Suffield last August and brought $1,466 worth of blood test strips to the counter. Police said they then left the store without paying for them. After pictures of the suspects were circulated by Suffield police, West Springfield Police identified one of them as Walker.

He is facing larceny charges.