West Springfield man arrested for allegedly stealing blood test strips from CVS

Suspect is 24 years old

By Published:
Photo courtesy Suffield Police Department
Photo courtesy Suffield Police Department

Suffield, Conn. (WWLP) -Police in Suffield, Connecticut, have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing more than $1,400 worth of blood test strips back last summer.

According to a news release from the Suffield Police Department, 24 year-old Gavin Walker, of West Springfield, was arrested on Thursday.

Police said that suspects entered the CVS in Suffield last August and brought $1,466 worth of blood test strips to the counter. Police said they then left the store without paying for them.  After pictures of the suspects were circulated by Suffield police, West Springfield Police identified one of them as Walker.

He is facing larceny charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s