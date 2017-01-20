Trump has big plans on day one of presidency

(CNN) – “It’s going to be a very busy first day.” What Donald Trump will do on his first day in office shouldn’t be a mystery; he talked about it non-stop.

Trump said on immigration, “On day one, I’m going to begin swiftly removing criminal illegal immigrants from this country.”

Continued with this on guns, “My first day, it gets signed. Ok? My first day. There’s no more gun free zones.”

Ended with this on trade “Day one, we are going to announce our plans to totally renegotiate nafta.”

Also saying, “On trade, I am going to issue a notification of intent to withdraw from the trans-pacific partnership, a potential disaster for our country.”

Should we expect all or any of those on day one or Monday, when he says he’s going to start the real business?

Vice President Elect, Mike Pence, said, “I think you can expect that a President Donald Trump’s going to hit the ground running on day one, come Monday morning. And the first week, there will be a series of executive actions, both putting executive orders into place and repealing some executive orders and continue to work very energetically with the congress to both repeal and replace Obamacare.”

On this day one situation, the question is whether or not any of the specifics are going to happen Pence said “They may. We’re laying out, now, a series of executive orders and actions which may actually span over the first several week.”

Still, Trump sources say they’re still finalizing which executive orders he will sign, or, as he says, Obama executive orders he will unsign. Since inauguration is on Friday, Trump says he will wait until Monday.

Some of Trump’s day one promises have been vague saying, “On my first day, we’re going to immediately terminate every single unconstitutional executive order signed by president Obama.”

Atop the list of executive orders republicans deem unconstitutional are environmental regulations he couldn’t get passed through congress.