Tips to stay safe if you have to pull over on the road

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Flashing taillights may not be enough to alert drivers passing by that a vehicle is pulled-over.

Napa Auto Parts in Agawam said drivers can keep reflective gear or magnetic car lights in their vehicle in case they have to pull over. They said drivers can save time by skipping traditional road flares, and recommend reflective triangle kits you can keep in your car and re-use.

Philip Rogers of Napa Auto Parts told 22News, “You have to stick (road flares) into the pavement with a nail, so they can be kind of hard to set up; whereas with the triangle, you just open them up and you just set them down, and they just stand up on their own, so it’s nice and easy.”

Rogers said triangle kits fold up to a size smaller than a shoebox, convenient for keeping in your car in case of emergencies.