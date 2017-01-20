Suspected drug dealer arrested; pet alligator seized

(IMPD Photo)
(IMPD Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis animal care seized a man’s pet alligator after he was taken into custody for drug possession.

Anthony Sterling, 36, was taken into custody in the 5100 block of Sandy Forge Drive on Thursday.

Officers found 12 grams of heroin, 32 grams of meth and a pet alligator in the home, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The drugs were valued between $5,000 and $6,500. $1,096.50 in cash was also discovered.

Sterling faces preliminary charges of dealing meth, possession of meth, dealing in heroin, possession of heroin and maintaining a common nuisance.

