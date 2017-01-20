Steps for Syria event at Chicopee High School raised money for refugees

Four students from Syria participated

Sy Becker Published:
steps-for-syria

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Chicopee High School got up on their feet Friday in support of Syrian refugees.

The “Steps for Syria” event was hosted by the Chicopee High School International Club and raised money for The United Nation’s Children’s Fund.

Sophomore Mohammad al Hallak told 22News he is so grateful that refugees like himself are being helped by Chicopee High School students. He is from Damascus, Syria.

Hundreds of Chicopee High students, including four from Syria, walked around school’s gym Friday for the cause.

 

