State lawmakers prepare for possible federal funding cuts

Lawmakers have said they fight to protect funding for education, transportation and healthcare access.

Tiffany Chan, 22News State House Correspondent Published:
Photo: Thinkstock
Photo: Thinkstock

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that President Donald Trump has taken the oath of office, state lawmakers are bracing for the impacts that could have on their communities. Massachusetts relies on the federal government for support, especially for funding.

Although Governor Charlie Baker didn’t support President Trump during the election, he traveled to Washington D.C. to witness the swearing-in ceremony. Governor Baker said he’d attend the presidential inauguration regardless of who won the election.

The State House was quiet on Inauguration Day. Lawmakers I spoke with declined to comment on the transition to a Trump presidency. Governor Baker and top Democratic leaders have pledged to make their voices heard to protect resources for Massachusetts. This includes funding for education, transportation and access to quality healthcare.

President Trump’s first 100 days in office will be critical. We’ll get a better sense of his vision for immigration, trade and cybersecurity.

