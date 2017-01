SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Police need your help finding a teenager who ran away from the Department of Youth Services.

Avionna Bradley-Naylor, 17, was assigned to stay at the Robert F. Kennedy Children’s Action Corps on Canal Street. She ran away from the facility early Thursday monring.

There is an active DCF warrant for her arrest. If you know where Bradley-Naylor is, call South Hadley Police at 413-538-5050.