Sabis International students attend swearing-in ceremony

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – A history lesson came to life on Friday for a group of Springfield students who had the chance to see President Trump be sworn into office in person. These students came all of the way here from Sabis International Charter School in Springfield. They told 22News the experience was surreal to say the least.

20 students, and 4 administrators traveled to Washington, D.C. for the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Friday. For many of them, it was their first time in the nation’s Capitol, and their first chance to see the political process in person.

The students told us this was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity. They said regardless of whether you’re for or against President Trump, it’s important to be part of the political process in order to help make changes in Massachusetts.

“It’s important for young people to be involved in their local poltiics, in their national politics, and in their international politics because it is our world we’re stepping into,” sophomore Emma Marsh told 22News. “And we have to let people know we do care.”

Marsh said that for her and her fellow students, the trip was about so much more than seeing Donald Trump be sworn into office. It was about hearing the different opinions and views of people from across the country. “It’s really opened our eyes to seeing Massachusetts and the rest of the world differently.”

The students may have had different opinions on the president himself, but they agreed on one thing: coming to Washington for the inauguration was the opportunity of a lifetime. “I think it’s really exciting just to be here in general,” Oriana Siphanoum said. “Although I don’t agree with President-Elect Trump’s views and beliefs sometimes, I do think this is a historical moment, and a phenomenal experience.”

The school administrators plan on making this a tradition. They hope to bring another group of students here in four years.