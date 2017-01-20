Rescued pet rooster cuddles with dogs

(WBTV/CNN) – It was never a question that Captain the rooster would live inside once he came home with Kristen Mihm.

The Huntersville woman adopted Captain from Carolina Waterfowl Rescue where he was rescued from some pretty rough conditions.

“He was missing 30 percent of his feathers,” Mihm said. “He had some cuts on his face, and he was missing an eye.”

The suspicion is that Captain could possibly have been a part of a fighting ring, because of his injuries. But there’s no fighting to be had inside Mihm’s house, even with her two dogs, Jasper and Sketch.

“They’re pretty laid back dogs so they don’t mind him at all,” Mihm said.

The sole purpose of bringing Captain home was to give him a better life, and there’s no doubt he’s treated like rooster royalty. Mihm hopes to spread the word that Carolina Waterfowl Rescue has dozens of chickens who need good homes.

Maybe owning a bit of barnyard isn’t for everyone.

Copyright 2017 WBTV/CNN