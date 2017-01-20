Regular tooth-grinding can damage teeth & put pressure on the jaw

(CNN) – Whether it’s brought on by stress or anxiety, teeth grinding is not uncommon, and because it often happens during sleep, most people aren’t even aware they’re doing it.

That can pose a problem. Experts say grinding or clenching your teeth on a regular basis can not only damage your pearly-whites, but can cause other issues by putting pressure on the muscles and tissues around your jaw.

In some cases, the chronic grinding can result in fracturing a tooth, or worse – a permanent loss.

So, what can you do to prevent this?

Talk to your dentist, who may recommend a mouth guard to protect your teeth from grinding during sleep.

You can also try avoiding anything that contains caffeine, like sodas, coffee, and chocolate, and cutting back on the alcohol.

Grinding tends to get worse after a few drinks, and don’t chew on pen caps or anything that isn’t food, including gum.

Chewing gum only allows your jaw muscles to get used to the clinching, that’s what you want to avoid.

