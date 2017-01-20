Property owners hope to work on resolution with Iron Duke Brewing

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Iron Duke Brewing Company claims their property owner, Westmass Area Development Corporation, could evict them from the Ludlow Mills.

Mike Marcoux and Nick Morin started the Iron Duke Brewery from the ground up, opening in 2014. Mike said their permit from Ludlow allows food, entertainment and expansion.

However, it’s unclear if their lease will allow it, and they fear possible eviction; “To start from ground zero somewhere else, we’re looking at least a 12 month process. It’s not like we can just flip the switch and go. We’d be out of business.”

Friday night, property owner Westmass Development told 22News their issue is that the brewery is leased as a beer “tasting room”, but claim it’s evolved into a tap room, operating more like a bar. Westmass said they value Iron Duke, and hope to work on a resolution.

Below is the entire statement from Westmass Development sent to 22News:

Westmass wants to see Iron Duke Brewing continue to succeed and we hope they remain a part of the dynamic Ludlow Mills Redevelopment project. At issue are the parameters of the lease that allow for a tasting room where the public can sample the popular local brews created by local entrepreneurs. The tasting room has evolved into a taproom with significantly more traffic and occupying additional space in the complex, all operations that are not covered by the current lease. We are hopeful we can work on a resolution with Iron Duke in the days ahead. Westmass certainly values their contribution to the Ludlow Mills Redevelopment project and to the community and its loyal and growing customer base.