Police: Man in Enfield cut in face with sharp object

Incident is under investigation

By Published:
Enfield Police Vehicle

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Enfield are looking for a possible suspect after a man came to them with what they described as a serious cut on his face.

In a release sent to 22News, police say a 30-year-old man went up to an Enfield police officer with the cut on his face and said he was cut with a sharp object at the corner of Asnuntuck Street and Prospect Street.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Enfield Police Detective Jensen at 860-763-8921.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s