Police: Man in Enfield cut in face with sharp object

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Enfield are looking for a possible suspect after a man came to them with what they described as a serious cut on his face.

In a release sent to 22News, police say a 30-year-old man went up to an Enfield police officer with the cut on his face and said he was cut with a sharp object at the corner of Asnuntuck Street and Prospect Street.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Enfield Police Detective Jensen at 860-763-8921.