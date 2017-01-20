Police: man allegedly stole vehicle from former employer in Suffield, Conn.

44 year-old David McFarlane,of Enfield, Conn. was arrested

By Published:
David McFarlane
Photo courtesy: Suffield Police Department

Suffield, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Suffield, Conn. have arrested a man who they say allegedly stole a vehicle from his former employer and was using it.

In a news release from the Suffield Police Department, they said that the owner of Suffield Autoworks reported on Thursday, that a vehicle had been taken from her property.

According to police, the vehicle was located a short time later in Enfield, Conn.

The suspect, 44 year-old David McFarlane,of Enfield, was located in the area after a Massachusetts State police dog, tracked him from the vehicle. McFarlane was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, an officer’s investigation found that McFarlane also violated a protective order.

McFarlane is charged with larcency of a motor vehicle and violation of a protective order.

