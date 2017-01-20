Overview of events on Inauguration Day 2017

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – In just hours, we’ll have a new president of the United States.

Donald Trump will officially become president Friday during an inauguration ceremony at the nation’s capitol. He will keep with tradition and start the day Friday with a prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, followed by coffee at the White House with the Obamas.

Friday’s public events start at 11:30 a.m., when Vice President-Elect Mike Pence will step onto the inaugural platform and take the oath of office. Soon after, Trump will be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

22News spoke with Western New England Professor John Baick about Trump’s inaugural address he will make after being sworn in. Baick said it could actually be a defining moment in Trump’s presidency.

“The actual moment could be one that may come to define his presidency,” Baick said. “Usually inaugurations don’t define presidency. There’s no real promises to be made, there’s no prone that’s set. There’s only a handful of speeches that really are looked back on by historians.”

Following the inaugural ceremony, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle will leave the Capitol to begin their post-presidential lives.

Newly sworn in President Trump and Vice President Pence are scheduled to attend a luncheon inside the Capitol before leading a procession of ceremonial military regiments, citizens’ groups, marching bands, and floats down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

Later on, the night will wrap up with the president and vice president attending three different inaugural balls.