SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The wait is over. A new Registry of Motor Vehicles will open in the City of Springfield on Monday.

The RMV has announced that the Springfield Service Center will open Monday, January 23rd at the site of the old Springfield Plaza at 1250 St. James Avenue.

All registry services, including road test appointments and hearings, will be available at the new location.

