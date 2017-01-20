Neal sees potential to work with Trump administration

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – Friday marks a new chapter in U.S. history. President Donald Trump was officially sworn into office as the 45th President of the United States.

In witnessing the first new president for the first time in eight years, many people are wondering what a Trump administration will mean for us in western Massachusetts. 22News went to Capitol Hill to ask your lawmakers that same question.

Congressman Richard Neal (D-Springfield) told 22News that some of Trump’s policies could have a major effect on Massachusetts. For example, Neal said that if Obamacare is repealed, it could be detrimental to the state’s Medicaid waiver, which helps provide in-home healthcare.

However, Neal said that some of the president’s ideas could have a positive impact on the state, and he will be looking for opportunities to find them.

“He’s been very critical of the Republican tax plan in the House, so perhaps he may be willing to embrace a tax plan that we are likely to put forward. I also think on infrastructure, he said we need a big infrastructure program. Democrats will support a big infrastructure program,” Neal said.

President Trump did mention the need for improved infrastructure during Friday’s speech. He spoke specifically about rebuilding our country’s roads and bridges.