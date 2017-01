WALES, Mass. (WWLP)-There was a brief search Friday morning in Wales for a 4 year-old child who wandered off.

According to Wales Police Chief Jeffrey Hastings, shortly before 9 a.m.,the dispatch center received a call that the child

had disappeared in the area of the Wales Elementary School.

A search for the child was launched.

Chief Hastings said that just before 9:30 a.m, the child was found safe and reunited with her family.