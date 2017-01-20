Longmeadow police dog tracked down stolen car suspect

K9 Kai tracked the suspect over a stream

By Published:
Police dog Kai - Photo courtesy Longmeadow Police Department
Police dog Kai - Photo courtesy Longmeadow Police Department

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow police dog helped catch a man who allegedly stole a car from Suffield, Connecticut.

According to the Longmeadow Police Facebook page, police in Suffield put out a “Be On The Lookout” alert for a stolen car around 8:30 Thursday night.

Longmeadow Police say the owner of the vehicle was following the suspect in another car and notified them when the suspect drove into Longmeadow. The driver allegedly made a U-turn on Longmeadow Street and drove back into Enfield, where he allegedly ditched the car.

Police dog Kai was called in after the car was found empty. Longmeadow Police said Kai tracked the suspect through heavy brush and over a stream, where he was found and taken into custody.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s