Longmeadow police dog tracked down stolen car suspect

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow police dog helped catch a man who allegedly stole a car from Suffield, Connecticut.

According to the Longmeadow Police Facebook page, police in Suffield put out a “Be On The Lookout” alert for a stolen car around 8:30 Thursday night.

Longmeadow Police say the owner of the vehicle was following the suspect in another car and notified them when the suspect drove into Longmeadow. The driver allegedly made a U-turn on Longmeadow Street and drove back into Enfield, where he allegedly ditched the car.

Police dog Kai was called in after the car was found empty. Longmeadow Police said Kai tracked the suspect through heavy brush and over a stream, where he was found and taken into custody.