Local Republicans cheer Trump inauguration in Wilbraham

About 100 attended inauguration party at Anchor House restaurant

By Published:
trump-inauguration-party-wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An enthusiastic crowd of Republicans from all over western Massachusetts gathered in Wilbraham to cheer the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

About 100 people gathered at the Anchor House restaurant on Boston Road for a party in honor of Friday’s inauguration. Most were dressed in patriotic red, white, and blue, and some waved flags as Trump delivered his first remarks as the nation’s 45th chief executive.

The crowd chanted: “Donald! Donald! Donald!” upon seeing images of the new president waving to the crowds at the nation’s capital.

22News reporter Sy Becker was at Friday’s celebration in Wilbraham, and will have reaction from local Republicans tonight on 22News at 5:00.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s