Local Republicans cheer Trump inauguration in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An enthusiastic crowd of Republicans from all over western Massachusetts gathered in Wilbraham to cheer the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

About 100 people gathered at the Anchor House restaurant on Boston Road for a party in honor of Friday’s inauguration. Most were dressed in patriotic red, white, and blue, and some waved flags as Trump delivered his first remarks as the nation’s 45th chief executive.

The crowd chanted: “Donald! Donald! Donald!” upon seeing images of the new president waving to the crowds at the nation’s capital.

