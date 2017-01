SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is temporarily closing one lane on a portion of I-91 South in Springfield Friday.

The left lane of I-91 South from the I-391 South merge to the I-91/I-291 Interchange will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

MassDOT says the lane closure will allow crews to do work in preparation of the Dynamic Lane Merge program.

No detours will be in place, but drivers are encouraged to give themselves extra time to get through the area.

