“I’ve seen rain:” James Taylor bemoans end of Obama era

Berkshire County resident had performed at 2009 Obama inauguration

Associated Press Published:
Barack Obama,James Taylor,Eva Longoria,Garth Brooks
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama sings "Jingle Bells" with James Taylor and others during the lighting ceremony for the 2016 National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington. Taylor, on vacation in French Polynesia, posted a video online Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, bemoaning the end of the Obama era, saying, "Hi, it's James on the last day of the Obama administration, and it feels like it's raining all over the world." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BOSTON (AP) — Half a world away from Washington, singer and Berkshire County resident James Taylor is greeting fans with a video bemoaning the end of the Obama era.

The singer emailed a clip from French Polynesia on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration. It shows him standing outside a grass hut in the rain.

In his video postcard, he says: “Hi, it’s James in French Polynesia on the last day of the Obama administration, and it feels like it’s raining all over the world.”

Taylor lives in western Massachusetts. He says he’s vacationing en route to his latest tour in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Taylor has been a vocal critic of Trump. He performed at President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s