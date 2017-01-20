InFocus: 100th Anniversary of Girl Scouts selling cookies

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the most important fundraisers for the Girl Scouts is now underway….the iconic annual cookie sale. The cookie sale program celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

But how has the organization changed to address the interests of girls and young women for the 21st Century? This Sunday on 22News InFocus, we’ll be discussing how Girl Scouts continues to be an important youth organization.

Juliette Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts in the United States with a small group of girls at her Savannah, Georgia, home in 1912. The organization has come a long way in a century, with currently over 2-million girls, and adult, members nationwide, with 8,000 scouts in Central and Western Massachusetts. The cookie sale helps support programs and activities of the individual troops.

This week’s guests are Pattie Hallberg, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts, and Lily Brown, a Girl Scout Ambassador and senior at Ludlow High School. They will talk about the importance of Girl Scouts and the cookie sales.

Be sure to watch 22News InFocus this Sunday at noon. You can see the program LIVE on the air or streaming on your mobile device using the new 22News app. And if you miss it, you’ll find it on our website at WWLP-dot-com.

Find out more about the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts.